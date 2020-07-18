Oman Air and Salam Air will operate special flights to various destinations in Egypt in the next few days.

Oman Air will operate special flights to Asyut (July 20) Alexandria (July 20) Sohag (July 21) and Cairo (July 21).

“For bookings on Oman Air call +96893561117 / +96824765142 or email mct.sales@omanair.com between 0800-1600 Muscat local time (Sun-Thur). Book now,” the airline said.

Salam Air will operate Muscat-Salalah-Alexandria-Muscat on July 21, 27, and 3o.

Salam Air will operate Muscat – Alexandria-Muscat on July 25 and 30.

Salam Air will operate Muscat-Salalah-Sohag-Muscat on July 22.

Salam Air will operate Muscat – Asyut-Muscat on July 29.

Customers who wish to travel on Salam Air flights can call at 24272222 to book tickets,” the airline said.

“Passengers who wish to travel from Egypt and have received clearance/approval from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) can contact the company call center,” SalamAir added.