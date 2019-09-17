Business Oman 

Spanish trade mission to visit Oman next week

Oman Observer

The Economic and Trade Office of the Spanish Embassy in Muscat has announced that a four-member trade delegation representing the Cartagena Chamber of Commerce and Industry is to visit the Sultanate during September 22–23, 2019.
The delegation represents companies specialising in the production of pet food, bio-fertilisers, pesticides for palm trees, halal lamb and goat meat, and fruits and vegetables.
“The visit seeks to build on the close bilateral relationships that exist between the two countries,” the Embassy said in a statement, adding that the delegation will meet with potential distributors and agents during the visit.

