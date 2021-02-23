Songeet, Janger star in Bausher victory against Seeb

Muscat, Feb 23 –

Songeet Singh and Janger Singh starred with two goals each as Bausher thumped Seeb 4-2 in their Group B match of the HM Cup Hockey Championship at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Songeet Singh’s goals came in the 21st and 38th minutes and Janger Singh slammed goals in the 20th and 34th minutes of the match as they registered a come-from-behind win.

Seeb had taken a 2-0 lead after Fahad al Lawati’s first minute goal and Mubasher Ali’s penalty stroke in the sixth minute of the match.

SOHAR, AL NASR WIN

In Monday’s matches, Sohar outplayed Majees 4-2 with a brace each from Ahmed al Shibli (11th, 23rd) and Mohammed Ali (24th, 58th) while Al Nasr edged past Dhofar 1-0.

In the first game, Sohar began well with Al Shibli scoring field goals in the first and second periods. Mohammed Ali chipped in with his contribution in the second period with a penalty corner conversion.

Ali then struck the fourth goal in the final period.

Mohammed Adel had scored the equaliser in the 14th minute for Majees while Hussam Mahmood scored the only other goal in the 35th minute.

Arman Qurashi’s 50th minute goal was the winner for Al Nasr against Dhofar.

Results (Tuesday): Bausher: 4 (Songeet Singh 21st, 38th, Janger Singh 20th, 34th) bt Seeb: 2 (Fahad al Lawati 1st, Mubasher Ali 6th).

(Monday’s matches): Sohar: 4 (Ahmed al Shibli 11th, 23rd, Mohammed Ali 24th, 58th) bt Majees: 2 (Mohammed Adel 14th, Hussam Mahmood 35th); Al Nasr: 1 (Arman Quraishi 50th) bt Dhofar: 0.

Haridev Pushparaj