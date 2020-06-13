Some Muttrah public health centres to resume normal operations

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the working hours for the public health centres in Muttrah, starting from Sunday, June 14.

All health centers of Wilayat of Muttrah are opened in the morning every day of the week from 7 : 30 am to 02:30 pm and from 2:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

Wadi Kabir will receive the patients of Wadi Kabir health and Ruwi health centres.

Al Wattayah health centre will also operate as per the above-mentioned timings.

Muttrah health center will receive the patients of Muttrah Health and Hayy Al-Mina Health centres.

The following health centres are opened on the weekends and official holidays from 09:30 am to 04:30 pm:

Wadi Al Kabeer health centre will receive patients of Wadi Kabir and Ruwi health centers.

Al Wattayah health centre will also operate as per the above-mentioned weekend timings.

Muttrah health centre will receive the patients of Muttrah Health Center and Hayy Al-Mina Health Centres.