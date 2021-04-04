Local Main 

Some medicines, medical equipment exempted from VAT

Muscat: The Head of the Tax Authority has issued decision 57/2021 that defines certain medicines and medical equipment subject to value-added tax at zero rate as it was published in the Official Gazette on Sunday.

Based on the Value Added Tax (VAT) Law promulgated by Royal Decree 121/2020, and based on the requirements of the public interest, it was decided:

Article 1: Supplies of medicines, herbal medicines, biological preparations, health (hygenic) preparations, food for medical use, and medical equipment are subject to value-added tax at zero rates provided there is a release permit is issued by the Ministry of Health in accordance with the customs code.

Article 2: This decision shall be published in the Official Gazette and be enforced from April 16, 2021.

 

 

