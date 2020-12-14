Some forts, castles to receive visitors

The Royal Court of Affairs (RCA) has announced the opening of some heritage and tourist sites that were closed to limit the spread of the Covid19 pandemic.

The sites are Muscat Gate Museum, Al Mansour Fort, Rustaq, Al Shomoukh Fort Library in the wilayat of Manah, the recreation center in the wilayat of Manah.

The sites will operate and receive visitors by strictly following the precautionary measures to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has announced the closure of some castles and forts to carry out regular maintenance.

The cases are Rustaq, Nakhal, Al Hazm, and Ras Al Hadd forts

The ministry said that its opening will be announced upon completion of its maintenance.