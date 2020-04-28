Some commercial activities to be resumed in Oman
Muscat: The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 announced new decisions on Tuesday including restarting of some commercial activities in the Sultanate.
At the meeting held on Tuesday, the committee has decided to allow restarting of some commercial activities, including
- vehicle repair workshops (oil change, brake repairing, selling and repairing tires)
- fishing boat repair shops
- vehicle spare parts stores
- fishing equipment stores
- electronic and electrical hardware
- computer sale and repair shops
- repair of household electrical appliances
- satellite transmitters sale, service
- vehicle rental offices
- equipment, and machinery rental offices
- stationery stores
- printers, and support offices
- quarries and crushers
provided that only two customers allowed at a time. The committee also has decided to allow regular operations of money exchanges.
The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 has emphasized on the necessity of avoiding gatherings of any kind and following the health requirements determined by the concerned authorities.