Some commercial activities to be resumed in Oman

Muscat: The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 announced new decisions on Tuesday including restarting of some commercial activities in the Sultanate.

At the meeting held on Tuesday, the committee has decided to allow restarting of some commercial activities, including

vehicle repair workshops (oil change, brake repairing, selling and repairing tires)

fishing boat repair shops

vehicle spare parts stores

fishing equipment stores

electronic and electrical hardware

computer sale and repair shops

repair of household electrical appliances

satellite transmitters sale, service

vehicle rental offices

equipment, and machinery rental offices

stationery stores

printers, and support offices

quarries and crushers

provided that only two customers allowed at a time. The committee also has decided to allow regular operations of money exchanges.

The Supreme Committee on Covid-19 has emphasized on the necessity of avoiding gatherings of any kind and following the health requirements determined by the concerned authorities.