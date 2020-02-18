Somali business delegation explores investment opportunities in Madayn

A delegation representing the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in Somalia and a number of Somali businessmen visited on Tuesday the headquarters of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates – Madayn at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat. The delegation was received by Hilal bin Hamad al Hasani, Chief Executive Officer of Madayn.

The CEO of Madayn briefed the Somali delegation on the investment climate in the Sultanate, and the current investment opportunities in Oman in general and in Madayn’s industrial cities in particular. He elaborated on the vision of Madayn in enhancing the Sultanate’s position as a leading regional centre of manufacturing, ICT, innovation and entrepreneurship excellence, and its mission in attracting industrial investments and providing continued support, through regionally and globally competitive strategies, good infrastructure, value adding services, and easy governmental processes.

Khalid bin Sulaiman al Salhi, Director of Marketing and Promotion at Madayn, delivered a presentation on the available investment opportunities in the various industrial cities under Madayn.

He pointed out that the development project of Samayil Industrial City is nearly completed on an area of more than 7.5 million sqm, and the 7th phase of Suhar Industrial City covers an area exceeding 21 million sqm; which will provide significant investment opportunities in various sectors.

The delegates were also briefed on Al Rusayl Industrial City, which was established in 1983 under the name of Al Rusayl Industrial Estate Authority. The success story of the authority contributed to the establishment of Madayn in 1993. Madayn today manages and operates seven industrial cities in Suhar, Raysut, Nizwa, Sur, Al Buraimi, Al Rusayl, Samayil, in addition to the Knowledge Oasis Muscat and Al Mazunah Free Zone.

