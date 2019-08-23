Soldier killed in Kashmir border fight

SRINAGAR: A soldier was killed by Pakistani forces on the Kashmir border, the military said on Friday, as a tense lockdown in the region of seven million residents continued for the 19th day.

But the latest skirmish comes as ties hit a new low after India revoked the autonomy of the part of the region it controls, sparking protests from the local population and outrage.

The soldier was manning a post in mountainous Rajouri district on Friday when he came under “unprovoked fire” from across the border, local media reports said.

The death was the fourth claimed by the Indian side since the August 5 decision to strip the region’s special constitutional status.

The border clashes are happening amid a curfew in the valley, including its main city of Srinagar where fears of large-scale street protests against India’s move persist.

Posters have sprung up across the region calling for a public march to the local UN office on Friday.

“Preachers in all mosques should make the people aware of India’s plans to change the demography of the state (Jammu and Kashmir),” handbills written in Urdu said.

Sporadic demonstrations have rocked some parts of Srinagar, with clashes between stone-throwing protesters and government forces leaving more than 100 injured.

Residents in the region have complained of a stifling environment as well as the inability to get in touch with family and friends worried about their well-being, although some of the restrictions have been eased in recent days.

Ahead of its controversial announcement, India rushed tens of thousands of extra troops to the restive region to join 500,000 already in the valley, and imposed a strict communications clampdown.

The near-total communications blackout has triggered global concern, with a group of UN human rights experts warning Thursday it amounted to “collective punishment” and risked exacerbating regional tensions.

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, telling him Paris was keeping an eye on the region.

France would “remain attentive to ensure the interests and rights of the civilian populations are properly taken into account in the territories on both sides of the (Kashmir) ceasefire line”, Macron said.

— AFP

