Business 

SolarWinds hackers broke into US cable firm, Arizona county

Oman Observer

Suspected Russian hackers accessed the systems of a US Internet provider and a county government in Arizona as part of a sprawling cyber-espionage campaign disclosed this week, according to an analysis of publicly-available web records.
The hack, which hijacked ubiquitous network management software made by SolarWinds Corp to compromise a raft of US government agencies and was first reported by Reuters, is one of the biggest ever uncovered and has sent security teams around the world scrambling to contain the damage.

You May Also Like

Bank of England sees recovery signs but studies sub-zero rates

Oman Observer Comments Off on Bank of England sees recovery signs but studies sub-zero rates

3 per cent uptick in government subsidy in 2019 State Budget

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on 3 per cent uptick in government subsidy in 2019 State Budget

Expanding flour mill capacity reinforces food security goals

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on Expanding flour mill capacity reinforces food security goals