SolarWinds hackers broke into US cable firm, Arizona county

Suspected Russian hackers accessed the systems of a US Internet provider and a county government in Arizona as part of a sprawling cyber-espionage campaign disclosed this week, according to an analysis of publicly-available web records.

The hack, which hijacked ubiquitous network management software made by SolarWinds Corp to compromise a raft of US government agencies and was first reported by Reuters, is one of the biggest ever uncovered and has sent security teams around the world scrambling to contain the damage.

