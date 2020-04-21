Sohar Port East project to create 100 ha of new land

Sohar Port and Free Zone (SOHAR) is embarking on the implementation of its ‘Sohar East Development’ project – the second of three reclamation initiatives that will add new land for industrial and economic investment at Oman’s leading industrial and commercial gateway.

The SOHAR East project centres on the development of the erstwhile 2D Container Terminal to create around 100 hectares of new land, along with 2,000 metres of new quay walls for investment.

An Omani-Dutch joint venture (comprising of YAS Engineering of the Sultanate and Witteveen+Bos of the Netherlands) is already providing consultancy services to Sohar Industrial Port Company (SIPC) – the developer – in undertaking the engineering design as well as providing project management services for the SOHAR East Development initiative. SIPC is a 50/50 partnership of the Omani government (represented by the Ministry of Transport) and Port of Rotterdam of the Netherlands.

With almost all of the industrial port’s estimated 2,000 hectares of land already committed for investment, SOHAR has its sights on a trio of expansion projects that will ease demand for new land. Its first reclamation project – dubbed SOHAR South – is already well underway with the first phase of around 50 hectares nearing completion for investment. A further 150 hectares are being earmarked for reclamation and development.

SOHAR East Development, on the other hand, centres on the utilisation of reclaimed land located in the port basin opposite the current existing quay wall. The reclamation area of around 100 hectares is expected to complement the Steel, Aggregate and Food Clusters in the port, according to SIPC.

In addition to the creation of 100 ha of new real estate for industrial investment, the development will also result in the establishment of 2,000 metres of multipurpose quay walls. This will allow for the new industrial tenants to enjoy direct access to the waterfront.

Access from the landside to the new SOHAR East Development is via a service corridor at the north part of the basin. The service corridor will be suitably developed to include roadways and a drainage channel linking the new reclamation with the landside.

Recently, SIPC floated a tender for conducting a geotechnical investigation for the SOHAR East Development, underscoring efforts to press ahead with the implementation of this key expansion initiative.