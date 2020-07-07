Sohar Port and Freezone launches Tasheel

In line with the directives of the Omani government, Sohar Port and Freezone continues to digitalize its services in order to offer its tenants with high-quality services as well as ease of doing business. In this regard, an easy-to-use online permit management platform, “Tasheel” was officially launched on July 7 by Dr Mohammed bin Nasser al Zaabi, Chairman of the Board, during a digital video conference. Through this system, tenants and service providers can conveniently apply for relevant Port and Freezone permits.

Highlighting the importance of Tasheel, Mark Geilenkirchen, CEO of Sohar Port, said, “Taken from the Arabic word for ‘Simplified’, Tasheel has been set-up to provide our tenants with ease of doing business and making their permit application process as convenient as possible. We felt it important to streamline the process and ensure that everyone is aware of the main assets at Sohar Port and Freezone. The canals, oil, and gas that flow through the pipelines at the port are crucial to the work environment, and having a permit system in place enables us to maintain order and ensure the safety and security of all people and Sohar assets.”

Sohar Port and Freezone Management will provide the necessary credentials for tenants and service providers when they apply. Tasheel has been set up as a simple and transparent permit application system that also allows for communications and applications, all in one platform. It includes filling out information to apply for Plot Work, Common Area and Special Transport permits. This is the first phase of the application and it will see several more features and flexibility options rolled out in the future.

From his side, Omar bin Mahmood al Mahrizi, CEO Sohar Freezone and Deputy CEO Sohar Port said: “Sohar Port and Freezone is on the fast track to becoming a key logistics hub in the region, as well as on a global scale. Our ability to offer simplified online systems, alongside our One-Stop-Service and several attractive benefits, is vital to increase the inflow of visitors to our Port and Freezone. This way, we can contribute to the diversification efforts of the local economy while creating job opportunities.”