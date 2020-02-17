Sohar holds ‘Sohar Freezone Links’

MUSCAT: Sohar Port and Freezone conducted yesterday gathering titled, “Sohar Freezone Links”, aimed to strengthen existing relationships between investors and partners in the Freezone, as well as reviewing the latest updates and regulations that assist them in performing their businesses.

Omar Mahmood al Mahrizi, CEO of Sohar Freezone — DCEO of Sohar Port said, “At Sohar Port and Freezone, we are always keen on ensuring that we have robust relationships with our existing tenants and to support them by any means necessary. Organising this event comes in line with our objective of identifying the challenges that face our tenants and to provide them with suitable solutions. Furthermore, our collaboration with the Directorate General of Customs will further enhance their knowledge of the updates of the customs laws so that they will be able to enrich their offerings here at Sohar. In this way, we can ensure that we continue on our path of growth and progress, to become a prominent logistics hub in the region’’.

Freezone Links, which is organised every quarter, aims to create a platform between the management of Sohar Freezone and its tenants. It is envisioned as a common space for discussion, exchanging of information and knowledge sharing, inquiries to specialists and the provision of appropriate solutions to ensure the continuity and seamlessness of tenant services. The event also showcased a presentation highlighting new solutions and initiatives implemented by the Government of Oman.

