Socio-economic empowerment discussed – cluster of NSRD 2020-2040

Muscat: In collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development, The Research Council (TRC), represented by the team responsible for drafting the National Strategy for Research and Development (NSRD) 2020-2040 held a workshop for the Socio-Economic Empowerment theme cluster of the strategy at the Institute of Oil and Gas (InstOG) this week.

This workshop is part of the second phase of this project, which is aimed at the collection of data and information, generation of ideas and suggestions, in order to define the research priorities for the coming phase (2020-2040) and align these priorities with the pillars of Oman Vision 2040, the strategic approaches of the different sectors and the Sultanate’s efforts towards sustainable development.

Besides this workshop, there will be two other workshops in September on the two other theme clusters of the strategy that are food-energy-water nexus and intellectual capital.

The brainstorming raised in this workshop and best practices shared and discussed in this workshop helped drafting the outputs of this workshop.

Dr Jamilla bint Ali Al Hinaiya, Director of the project of the NSRD 2020-2040, said, “This workshop aims to activate the integration between research and development towards achieving the economic and social development through conducting research and field studies that eventually lead to deeper understanding of the challenges and their proper solutions.”

It is worth mentioning that the NSRD 2020-2040 aims to design a solution to meet economic and social needs, improve linkages between science and industry, and improve framework conditions for R&D through the formulation of the proper regulations, policies, and standards.

The NSRD 2020-2040 is concerned with turning knowledge into money, which refers to the actual utilization of research to generate income. The other features of this strategy include the creation of partnerships, bridging the technological and digital gaps, in addition to knowledge capital.

This strategy will be beneficial in diversifying economic resources with a clear contribution to gross domestic product as well as economic and social development.