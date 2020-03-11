Social Insurance Forum seeks community partnership

MUSCAT, MARCH 11 – The First Social Insurance Forum concluded on Wednesday with briefings on strategic planning mechanisms used in other countries for effective community partnership approach and assisting the decision-makers on third stage of the strategic plan of the Public Authority for Social Insurance (PASI). The participants comprising national and international experts gave valuable inputs on sustainability and investment in insurance sector.

On the third day, the Forum announced three winners of the Hackathon Programme held by the Authority from January 16 to 18. It aimed at creating usable programming applications in order to find appropriate and modern solutions for the challenges being faced by the insurance sector particularly in social insurance. It called upon the participants to use Information Technology solutions to make pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution and advancement of modern technologies.

The interactive map of the Techno (M) team came first. It worked on a map based on the unified national base map of the National Statistics Center where all parties worked to align their geospatial data. Second position went to Robot team for the automated insurance solutions, and the third to IT Vibes team for its work on investment performance/ stocks. Many interesting papers were presented during the three days, as the Forum discussed topics related to prospects and future of insurance systems; the role of investment in ensuring sustainability, and the role of information technology in enhancing the insurance system and social protection so that the beneficiaries can avail of it easily.