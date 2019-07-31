Snake-bite patient treated as per medical protocols: MOH

Muscat: In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said the treatment given to a snake-bite patient in North Batinah was according to medical protocols.

The ministry cautioned that the snake bite complications can subject to a wide range of spectrum of symptoms ranging from simple to very serious depending on the type of snake, the amount of venom that entered the human body and the body’s response to the anti-snake vaccines.

MOH said that the above-mentioned patient was examined at a primary health care institution on July 25, at 8:30 pm and after confirming the stability of the patient’s vital signs, he was referred to Suhar Hospital for further treatment.

Regarding the absence of ambulances or drivers, the situation is assessed according to international standards to determine the need for transportation of patients by ambulance.

“The patient was evaluated in the initial examination at Suhar Hospital at 9:34 pm and the emergency doctor immediately examined the patient within a quarter of an hour of arrival. The patient was given the serpent vaccine at 10:30 pm while the remaining tests were completed. The necessary doses of this vaccine ware administered according to the policy adopted by the ministry in the treatment of such cases,” the statement said.

The patient was briefed on the follow-up procedures by the medical staff of the duty, including the universally-approved treatment plan for such cases.

The laboratory tests revealed the patient’s response to the serpent vaccines and the Poison Center was contacted, which followed the same plan.

Although the patient was given the recommended doses of vaccines and blood derivatives to prevent any complications, it was decided by the supervising medical staff

of the Suhar Hospital to transfer the patient to the Royal Hospital for further treatment July 29, the statement said.