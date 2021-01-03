SMEs registered in the Sultanate rise 13.4% in Nov 2020

Muscat: The total number of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) registered with the Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development at the end of November 2020 stood at 47,802, comprising an increase by 13.4% compared to the same period of 2019, according to the data released by the National Centre for Statistics and information (NCSI).

Among the governorates, Muscat topped the list with 33% SMEs registered till the end of September 2020, followed by North Al Batinah with 16%, Al Dakhliyah with 13%, Dhofar with 8%, and the rest of governorates with 30%.

16,024 SMEs registered in the Governorate of Muscat at the end of November 2020, followed by North Al Batinah with 7,536, Al Dakhliyah with 6,040, Dhofar with 3,979, South Al Batinah with 3,562, and North Al Sharqiyah with 3,214 SMEs registered.

This was followed by South Al Sharqiyah with 2,827, Al Dhahirah with 2,786 SMEs, and Al Buraimi with 1,025 SMEs registered.

625 SMEs registered in the Al Wusta and 184 SMEs registered in Musandam, which was the lowest among governorates registered at the end of November 2020.

The total number of SMEs registered in October 2020 stood at 47,220, while the number of SMEs registered in September 2020 stood at 46,577. –ONA