SMEs registered at end of October 2020 increase 13pc in Sultanate

Muscat: The total number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) registered with the Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Riyada) at the end of October 2020 stood at 47,220 which is an increase by 12.9% compared to the same period of 2019, according to the data released by the National Centre for Statistics and information (NCSI).

Among the governorates, Muscat topped the list with 33.48% SMEs registered till the end of October 2020, followed by North Al Batinah with 15.79%, Al Dakhiliyah with 12.63%, Dhofar with 8.35%, and the rest of governorates with 29.75%.

The Governorate of Muscat had 15,810 SMEs registered at the end of October 2020, followed by North Al Batinah with 7,456, Al Dakhiliyah with 5,965, Dhofar with 3,941, South Al Batinah with 3,524, and North Al Sharqiyah with 3,180 SMEs registered.

This was followed by South Al Sharqiyah with 2,776, Al Dhahirah with 2,760 SMEs, SMEs, and Al Buraimi with 1,015 SMEs registered.

Al Wusta had 611 SMEs registered and Musandam had 182 SMEs registered, which was the lowest among governorates registered at the end of October 2020.

The total number of SMEs registered in September 2020 stood at 46,577 while the number of SMEs in August 2020 was 45,706. –ONA