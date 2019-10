Muscat: The total number of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) registered with the Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Riyada) at the end of July 2019 was 3,037, which is a drop by 14.4 per cent compared to the same period of 2018, according to the data released by the National Centre for Statistics and information (NCSI).

Among the governorates, the Governorate of Muscat topped the list with 36 per cent SMEs registered in July 2019, followed by the Governorate of North Al Batinah with 17 per cent and the Governorate of South Al Sharqiyah and the Governorate of South Al Batinah with 8 per cent each, and the rest of governorates with 31 per cent.

Muscat had 1,099 SMEs registered at the end of July 2019, followed by North Al Batinah with 563, Al Dakhiliyah with 287, South Al Batinah with 233, Dhofar with 219, and North Al Sharqiyah with 184 SMEs registered. This was followed by South Al Sharqiyah with 168 SMEs, Al Dhahirah with 153 SMEs and Al Buraimi with 74 SMEs registered.

Al Wusta had 42 SMEs registered and Musandam had 15 SMEs registered, which was the lowest among governorates.

The total number of SMEs registered in end of the month of July 2019 was 40,326, while the number of SMEs in end of the month of June 2019 was 39,810. — ONA

