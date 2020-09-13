Local 

SMEDA chairperson visits training, craft production centres

Oman Observer

Muscat: Halima bint Rashid al Zaria, Chairperson of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), visited a number of the Authority’s branches and training and craft production centres in the Governorates of South and North Al Batinah and Dhofar. The visits aim to get acquainted with the workflow according to the set plans in the Authority’s institutional integration project.

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority has started building its new system by holding a series of meetings and workshops in which the Authority’s employees of various designations and ranks take part to develop appropriate strategies that achieve the objectives behind establishing the Authority. –ONA

 

