Smart City initiative wins ITU innovation competition

MUSCAT: The Smart City Ambassadors, one of the initiatives of the Smart City Platform, has achieved a global achievement for the Sultanate by winning in the ‘Ecosystem Best Practice’ category in the 2020 ITU Innovation Challenges competition.

Laila Al Hadhramiyah, a member of the executive team of the Smart City Platform, maintained that the platform team is currently working on documenting the initiative of the Smart City Ambassadors in scientific research in cooperation with the e-government office of the United Nations University in order to be adopted as a global practice in the field of digital transformation.

The Smart City Platform is considered as one of the initiatives of the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation in partnership with the Supreme Council of Planning (formerly), Muscat Municipality and the Information Technology Authority (formerly), with the founding partners being Omantel, Omran and Nama Holding. The objectives of the platform focuses on facilitating and enabling smart city innovations through funding research and carrying out innovation competitions as well as creating awareness on the importance of smart city solutions and best practices.

As for the newly-formed Smart City Ambassadors initiative, it aims to create knowledge societies in the governorates and wilayats. With the goal of spreading knowledge and awareness of different aspects of the smart city sector and its various solutions, the initiative attracted the registration of more than 700 ambassadors from various governorates of the Sultanate. The Smart Cities Ambassadors also launched a professional community of practice, which aims to create a professional platform for smart city ambassadors in order to exchange knowledge, transfer expertise and work on various projects in smart cities.

Related