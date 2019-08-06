Slaughter animals at abattoirs only

To ensure safe and healthy slaughtering of animals, citizens and residents have been urged to use the official abattoirs during the Eid al Adha.

According to the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources and Muscat Municipality, all necessary measures are being taken to ensure smooth operation of the slaughterhouses.

“We are keen to ensure that the sacrificial animals are slaughtered in a healthy and hygienic way and also without doing

any damage to the environment,” a key official at the ministry told the Observer.

He said that the services of veterinarians are available at the slaughter units to ensure the health of the animals and safety of the meat.

The ministry is monitoring the livestock market and the companies which are licensed to deal with the imports and sale of the animals, he said.

The ministry has given special attention to ensure that the animals are free from vector diseases. “Specialised teams are formed to deal with the disease,” he added.

In addition to the renovation and development of various slaughterhouses, the ministry has constructed new slaughterhouses in accordance with its plans.

Construction of a slaughterhouse in Yanqul Municipality in Al Dhahirah Governorate has been completed while other slaughterhouses in the wilayats of Dima W’attayeen, Haima, Nakhl and Ibri are nearing completion.

Steps are also being taken to ensure that these slaughterhouses don’t transfer diseases from animals to humans.

“It is illegal to slaughter animals in residential premises or public places and the authorities will be keeping a strict vigil during Eid to prevent such practices,” he said.

Teams from the ministry will be carrying out regular inspections at the animal farms from time to time to ensure that they comply with the requirements of the health standards besides carrying out awareness campaigns.

During the Eid days, the ministry will also be closely monitoring all establishments handling food to ensure that the commodities reach the consumer in a healthy and proper manner.

