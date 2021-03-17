Skill tests for all job-seekers!
When the citizens of the country apply for jobs, they have to take tests and a series of interviews in both public and private sectors. On the contrary, I do not know why the expatriates, do not need to go through the same process conducted by international agencies which are accredited by us. Why there is no similar mechanism so that the expatriate job applicants take examinations covering their specialisations, skills and experience. This is important to ensure that the manpower which reaches Oman is up to the mark to play the role they are assigned to do. This is important for the sustainable economic growth of Oman. After taking up the job, they should not become a burden to the country and do not drain the financial resources of the country.
Ignoring the necessity of examination for expatriate job-seekers and just imposing the same on the local manpower is neither fair, nor serves the purpose of the economic development. The current practice tilts the balance in favour of expatriates. This practice should end without any delay. This is particularly where certain level of specialisation is required and where there are local cadre available for the job.
It is the requirement of justice and rationale to make the job-seekers to take tests to prove that they have the required capabilities, skills and experience. This process should be based on principles of equality which needs faith, ethics, employment and professionalism.
What is happening today is that if you ask that if a citizen is to be recruited in either public or private sector without any tests or interview process, the answer will be ‘no, not at all.’ But expatriates are being hired without going through this process. If this is the case, where is justice, equality and impartiality.
Everyday we are told that there are very limited job opportunities available for which tens of thousands of youth in the country are competing. There are certain standards under which these jobs are classified. Then there is the process for employment. But in the case of hiring an expatriate there are no standards.
The situation was different in the past. In certain job categories, availability of local manpower was limited or non-existent at all. But the country has crossed that phase. It has come a long way. Currently, parity is required in jobs offered for citizens and expatriates. The country now has its own trained cadre to fill the positions for which earlier only expatriates were available.
In medical and health sector, both local and expatriate job-seekers take examinations before they can practice their profession. This is because any mistakes or errors could cause loss of life. Therefore, it is considered crucial to make them go through the process of tests to check their capabilities, skills and experience. Only after that process, they get the license to practice their profession. But same process is not there for other professions. This is despite the fact that any weakness in skills and capabilities of other professions could harm the economy or in some cases obstruct development.
If there are skill and experience tests for other professions, it will make them stronger and finer as well as more productive for the national economy. These tests will help in the enhancement of the level of services given to the people living in the country. All professions or vocations require certain skills and capabilities. If there are more and better skills, it will be better for the future of the country.
Of course, contract workers, farmers and some other professions can be excluded from the professional examinations.
But it should be made must for all other professions. There should be approved standard examinations for hiring cadre, and it does not matter it comes from within the country or abroad.
We hope that there will be similar professional examinations for both local and expatriate job-seekers. This is a necessity to ensure equality in the process and quality in the work force.