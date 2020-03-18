Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Oman

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of six new confirmed cases with Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oman, taking the total number of cases to 39.

Of these two cases of citizens are linked to travel to Spain, two other cases of citizens are linked to a Gulf country, and two cases linked to travel to Iran. Two of the cases are receiving treatment in the hospital while the rest are stable and under isolation, the MOH said.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the Sultanate to 39, of which 37 cases are linked to travelling abroad and two cases are under epidemiological investigation.

The Ministry said 13 cases have recovered and urged all to adhere to the quarantine procedures as instructed and avoid public and worship places.