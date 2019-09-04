Singapore-based blockchain platform plans Oman presence

dltledgers, a Singapore-headquartered blockchain-based global digital platform, says it plans to offer its services and capabilities to the Omani market as part of a wider push into the Gulf and Middle East.

dltledgers is a customer centric platform for cross border trade execution. Several regional and global banks have signed up as network partners in offering trade financing services in the platform. Apart from counter party assignment in Blockchain, they network shipping, logistics, ports and other partners into a trusted trade ecosystem for its customers.

Samir Neji (pictured), CEO, dltledgers said, “Oman can initiate into dltledgers platform to build digitize trade flow with Singapore and APAC region, for instance. These digital transformations can interlink banks in Oman into a digital banking environment, interlocked with major Global banks. dltledgers have plans to expand to Oman and build closer trade flows and digital banking operations.”

With digitisation and Blockchain, cross border trade is being transformed like never before, says Neji. dltledgers Blockchain platform leads the pack with over 400+ global traders, $1 billion+ trade executed across 30+ banks and a wider network which is growing on a global scale.

Executing cross-border trade may involve dozens of documents, contracts, movement of money and complex supply-chain. A lot of aspects of the business are performed across multiple parties with loose relationships. It’s natural that the process is mired with issues like mistrust, failed promises, and inefficiencies in several aspects of contracts, finance, goods mismanagement and fraud. Their customers benefit from Blockchain innovation in 12 core modules and 68 code bases, which resolve and build a trusted trade network for private, permissible and secure trade.

