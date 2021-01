Muscat: Starting from Thursday evening and for the next three days, active winds (northwesterly, changing later to northeasterly) can lead to a rise in sea waves (on the coasts of Musandam Governorate and then the rest of the Sultanate’s coasts), said Oman Meteorology.

A significant decrease in temperatures and the possibility of dust and dust rising in the

desert areas also expected during the period.