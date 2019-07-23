Siemens presents career openings for Omani graduates

MUSCAT, JULY 23 – Reflecting its ongoing contributions to prepare the next generation, Siemens has launched the Omani Graduate Programme in the Sultanate to help fresh university graduates develop professional skills through a program of intensive training and real-world work experience. During two six-month assignments, they will work in different areas of the company’s regional headquarters for the Middle East. At the start of the program, each participant will be assigned a career mentor. Together, they will define and personalise the participant’s program and establish the general direction of his or her professional path. These choices will be based on the participant’s qualifications and interests, as well as on what is important from a business perspective for Siemens in Oman.

While training and development are major components of the training program, the biggest learning comes from doing. “Oman has a large pool of extremely talented young graduates, and we are excited to launch the Omani Graduate Programme in the Sultanate as our newest opportunity to foster know-how transfer and build the next generation of young Omanis,” said Claudia Vergueiro Massei, CEO of Siemens in Oman. Open to Omani nationals, the program currently is accepting applications until July 31, 2019. More information is available at: https://t.co/IJtVID6d0P. Three participants will be selected during the program’s first year in the Sultanate.