Shura reviews Coronavirus developments

Muscat: Majlis Ash’shura is closely following up on the precautionary measures put in place by the Ministry of Health to tackle the spread of Coronavirus epidemic including the emergency plans implemented at air, sea and land ports of entry.

This was discussed at the seventh session of the first annual sitting (2019-2020) of the fifth term held under the chairmanship of Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura, on Tuesday.

Stemming from the Council’s keenness to increase coordination between the Ministry of Health and Health and Environment Committee of Majlis Ash’shura, it has been decided that the Council will continue to follow up on the efforts being made in this regard. An emergency meeting will convene to this effect with experts from the Ministry of Health to review the latest developments and the measures followed by the ministry to combat the epidemic. The meeting will also review public health plans in the governorates level as well as identify coordination mechanisms for preparedness to receive suspected Coronavirus cases in all governorates of the Sultanate.

In his opening speech, the chairman of Majlis Ash’shura commended the Royal address delivered by His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik describing it as a road map for the national work and the march of modern Renaissance that would reinforce the development aspects and contribute positively on all the development sectors in line with the five-year development plans.

The meeting discussed the visions set by the Services and Social Development Committee of Majlis Ash’shura regarding a number of air transport agreements referred to the council by the government including agreements signed separately between the Sultanate on one side and Belarus, Gambia and Australia, on the other sides. The meeting also discussed and approved the visions prepared by the Economic and Financial Committee on the framework agreement regarding the establishment of an international alliance for solar power earlier referred to the Majlis Ash’shura by the Council of Ministers. — ONA