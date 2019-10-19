Shura online voting for citizens abroad begins

Omani citizens travelling or residing abroad are voting online today for Majlis Ash’shura 9th term.

The members of the Majlis Ash’Shura 9th Term Elections Committee and those who assist in the electoral process will also vote today.

The voting started at 8 am and will continue until 8 pm by using the remote voting application on smartphones that support mobile phone chip for telecom operators operating in the Sultanate and enhanced by Public Key Infrastructure (PKI).

Voting for citizens in Oman will take place on October 27.

A total of 767 candidates including 43 women will be vying for 86 seats in Majlis Ash’shura, which consists of members who are representing the different wilayats elected by direct vote.

The Ministry of Interior has launched the distance voting system this year to enable Omani citizens residing outside the Sultanate to cast their ballot in the Majlis Ash’shura 9th term elections.

With the new distance voting system, there will be no need for polling stations at the Sultanate’s embassies as was the case with the earlier. The system uses smartphone apps with a PKI-enabled SIM card from the mobile phone operators in the Sultanate. The MoI said it will later issue a clarification on the procedures and aspects of the system calling on the Omani expats to activate the system on their SIM cards. —