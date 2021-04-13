Shura Office reviews key proposals

MUSCAT: The Office of Majlis Ash’shura has referred the Economic and Financial Committee’s vision on delaying the citizens’ personal, consumption and housing loan instalments in accordance to certain guidelines, to the next session of Majlis Ash’shura in an effort to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on citizens in a manner that does not affect the solidity of the banking and financing sectors. In its 15th regular meeting of the second annual sitting (2020-2021) held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura, the Office discussed a proposal presented by one of the Council’s members for introducing an article in the traffic law to allow vehicles’ owner to terminally cancel vehicle registration or to temporarily suspend it. The Office decided to refer the proposal to the next general session of Majlis Ash’shura.

The Office reviewed the Legislative and Legal Committee’s vision on the draft amendments of some provisions of the Advocacy Law, and reviewed the Economic and Financial Committee’s reply regarding the closing of gaps in salaries, allowances and benefits of a respective sector in the private and state-owned companies.

The Office reviewed some letters sent by citizens who had been terminated from employment by one of the private sector’s firms requesting Majlis Ash’shura to address the relevant authorities to redress their issue and reinstate them to their jobs with the former wages and contract terms. The Office decided to refer the issue to the Council of Ministers.

The Office also discussed the minister of education’s reply to a question on the ministry’s replacement plans. In her reply, the minister of education said the matter is subject to the availability of financial allocations for employment. Following discussions, the Office decided to include the topic in question in the agenda of the next meeting of Majlis Ash’shura.