Shura discusses law on combating hidden trade

Muscat: Majlis Ash’shura on Tuesday held its ninth regular session of the first annual sitting (2019-2020) under the chairmanship of Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali.

The council reviewed the report of the joint committee between Majlis Ash’shura and the State Council involving the points of disagreement between the two houses with regard to the draft Law on Combating Hidden Trade.

The council also discussed the vision of the Services and Social Development Committee on the draft aerial services agreement between the Sultanate and Tunisia referred by the Council of Ministers.

Also discussed at the meeting was the vision of the Economic and Financial Committee regarding the agreement between the Sultanate and Ireland on the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of tax evasion with respect to income taxes referred to it from the Council of Ministers.

During the session, the council members listened to ministerial replies on a set of oversight tools including a reply regarding the Omanization rate in the government companies.

A ministerial response to a parliamentary question on the nationalization of pharmaceutical drug manufacturing said that there are seven facilities specializing in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical drugs and medical supplies in the Sultanate, adding that the National Strategy 2020-40 focuses on encouraging the pharmaceutical industries and that there is another project that will be implemented as part of manufacturing sector projects and is pending the finalization of the required licencing. — ONA

