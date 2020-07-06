Shura discusses labour houses for expat workers

Muscat: The Social Services and Development Committee of the Majlis Ash Shura on Monday discussed the issue of the housing single expatriate workers in residential neighborhoods.

The meeting pointed out that there is a committee formed by the Council of Ministers to study this issue and also the fact that the Supreme Council for Planning is working on the national urban development strategy, which will create a long-term plan to organize all forms of urban growth.

The committee stressed the need to strengthen inspections by the competent authorities in addition to obliging commercial and industrial institutions to provide housing for the expatriate workforce with facilities as per the Minister of Manpower Resolution 186/2020.

A Muscat Municipality official recently said that the need for having labour camps outside the residential areas has become more important now than ever.

For creating a city for workers close to their worksites, Muscat Municipality has been coordinating with the Ministry of Housing to allocate a land plot to build a Labour City in an area of 250,000 sqm for which the private sector will be invited to bid for the construction and management.

The local order 23/92 of Muscat Municipality states it is not permitted to establish complexes or buildings for single expatriate workers in residential or commercial residential areas.