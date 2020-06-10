Shura discusses classification of private health institutions

Majlis A’ Shura on Wednesday said that it has been discussing a report on the ‘Evaluation of the laws regulating private health institutions in Oman.’

The report seeks to ensure that there is a clear classification for private health institutions and to identify the investment challenges in the health sector, classification, and determination of health services prices and challenges facing the sector.

It may be noted that the health sector laws and regulations are free of any competent classification system and there are no legal controls for the prices of health services.

There is a need of introducing a legislative framework for classification criteria for private health institutions, the Shura said.

The Health and Environmental Committee of the Majlis A’ Shura on Monday discussed the issue of having a classification system for private health institutions in the sultanate.

It discussed the challenges and obstacles facing the investors in Oman’s private healthcare sector because of the laws and regulations currently in force.

The meeting Hilal bin Hamad al Sarmi, chairman of the Committee, discussed the best criteria for the classification of private health institutions and the best mechanisms for approving the ‘rate cards’ as per the classification.

The officials discussed the studies and proposals made by the Ministry of Health for classifying the private health institutions and having unified pricing for all services, which will guarantee the rights of treated patients.

The committee met last week with members of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) and representatives of private health institutions for their views on the classification process.