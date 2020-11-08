Shura council to reconvene on Sunday

Muscat: In implementation of the Royal order issued by His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to open the second annual session of the Council of Oman, Majlis Ash’shura will begin its second annual session of the ninth term 2019-2023 on Sunday November 15.

Shaikh Ahmed bin Mohammed al Nadabi, Secretary-General of Majlis Ash’shura, extended his utmost congratulations to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on the occasion of the 50th National Day, praying for many returns of the occasion while His Majesty enjoys good health and the Sultanate bounties and flourishment.

Al Nadabi said that Majlis As’shura will continue to practise its legislative and oversight roles in accordance to the Basic Statute of the State in integration with the executive authority in order to effectively carry out its roles.

He added that the council has completed its preparations for the second annual session according to the procedures set forth by the council’s internal bylaw, affirming that the session will be attended the media.

After the opening of the session, the four substitute members will take oath and a deputy chairman of the council will be elected, Al Nadabi added. — ONA