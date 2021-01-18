Shura council to host health minister next week

Muscat: Majlis Ash’shura will host the minister of health in its two regular sessions which will be held next Sunday and Monday.

This was stated by Shaikh Ahmed bin Mohammed al Nadabi, Secretary-General of Majlis Ash’Shura. He added that the minister of health’s statement will focus on the ministry’s achievements over the past four years, ministry’s efforts to boost Omanisation and provide medical and technical jobs for nationals, training programmes as well as the achievements that have taken place in boosting various levels of healthcare across the Sultanate, development of emergency sections and the ministry’s efforts in establishing addiction treatment centres and rehabilitation and physiotherapy centers in different governorates.

The minister of health’s statement will also include the topic of investment in the healthcare sector and the ministry’s efforts to encourage private investments in the healthcare sector, the ministry’s efforts to implement the future visions of the health system as well as the ministry’s efforts to combat Covid-19 particularly with regard to the ministry’s evaluation of the procedures taken to contain the pandemic and the mechanisms for improving health services to confront pandemics in the future.