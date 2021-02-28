Shura committee urges people to take vaccines

Muscat: The Health and Environmental Committee of Majlis A’ Shura discussed the increasing number of Covid infected cases in various governorates of the Sultanate.

The committee also followed up on the pandemic situation in the North Sharqiyah Governorate and wanted the concerned authorities to reconsider the decision to continue to close commercial activities in the governorate and discuss its negative effects on the owners of small and medium enterprises.

The committee confirmed that it is following the vaccination campaign carried out by the Ministry of Health and called on the members of the community, especially the groups most vulnerable and those with chronic diseases, and the elderly to take steps to obtain the vaccines, which will reduce the number of people infected with the virus.

It urged people not to be led by false rumors about vaccines.