Shreyas clinches Al Araimi Boulevard chess title

Muscat: The 11-year-old wonder boy Shreyas Seshadri won the title in the first Al Araimi Boulevard Chess Championship took place

on Saturday September 28 inside the wonderfully designed Al Araimi Boulevard in Al Khoudh.

The championship was organised by the International Chess Academy of Oman in cooperation with the Oman Chess Committee and the newly opened Limitless Centre for kids development which provide chess classes and other activities for kids in Al Seeb area.

The tournament has seen the participation of 73 players representing 11 countries: Egypt, England, Spain, Germany, India, Iran, Jordan, Morocco, Oman, Pakistan & Philippines were all competing to win the Top Prizes.

Shreyas Seshadri has shown good maturity and experience winning the first five games and conceding his only draw to the Spanish player Gonzalo Samaniego. It is not the first time Shreyas showed good nerves and leadership; in 2018 he took the responsibility to play the playoff in the Final of Muscat Schools Chess Championship and won against his older opponent to give Indian School Al Ghubra its first victory.

General Ranking:

1st Place: Shreyas Seshadri (6.5/7); 2nd Place: Napone Emerson (6/7); 3rd Place: Jijo Joy (6/7)

Omani Nationals:

1st Place (Men Section): Al Darwashi Usama

1st Place (Women Section): Al Balushi Maryam

Category Prizes:

Under 8:

1st Place: Rajan Priyanka; 2nd Place: Senthilnathan Nithin ; 3rd Place: Prasad Daksh

Under 10:

1st Place: Ragavesh Velavaa; 2nd Place: Uttamkumarsingh Taneeshaa; 3rd Place: Sushanth Shetty

Under 12:

1st Place: Bansal Atharv; 2nd Place: Shybi Binoj; 3rd Place: Dinesh Sawlani Shaurya

