Shops, Habta markets in South Batinah to remain closed

Muscat: All shop and popular markets will remain closed in the South al Batinah governorate until further notice.

The Directorate General of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources

in the South al Batinah Governorate said as per the decisions of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19 and based on the ministerial decision 96/2020, all shops and souqs will remain closed in the governorate.

The decision also prohibits the staging of the Eid Habta market, the meeting place for the trading of livestock.

It will also not allow any commercial gatherings to take place on the roads or inside villages and towns.