Shipping services launched at Lima port

MUSANDAM: The Ministry of Transport has announced the launch of a vehicle and cargo shipping service at the sea fishing port in the Niyabat of Lima in Musandam, starting from January 1, 2020.
The ministry said that this step comes after completing the project of transporting vehicles and freight cargo in the port of Lima, which was supervised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries in order to deliver services to the citizens during the prosperous reign of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. — ONA

