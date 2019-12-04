Shihab conveys HM’s condolences

Muscat: His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tareq al Said conveyed condolences and sympathy of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on the death of Prince Miteb bin Abdulaziz al Saud in Riyadh on Wednesday. HH Sayyid Shihab is accompanied by Shaikh Mohammed bin Said al Kalbani, Minister of Social Development, Dr Saleh bin Salim al Rahbi, Secretary-General of the Office of the Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan, and Saif bin Nasser al Bada’ei, Charge D’Affaires of the Sultanate’s Embassy in Saudi Arabia.

