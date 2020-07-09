Sherlock Holmes mysteries relived through art

A Muscat-based artist has been included in the Global Art project for Sherlock Holmes.

Gailani Ibrahim, a self-taught contemporary artist of Iraqi decent living in Muscat, was chosen one of the 13 international artists to create art for Sherlock Holmes book.

‘The Art of Sherlock Holmes – Global 2 edition,’ the coffee table book recently completed a virtual launch in London via a Zoom event where the publisher, curator, writers, and artist were virtually connected from all over the globe.

Gailani chatted with his publishers from his studio room at his South Al Hail residence.

An enthusiastic Gailani says: “My painting for the Sherlock Holmes story is set in a cultural setting of Japan with a child as a central character of the story. I wanted to pay homage to the minimalist far-eastern aesthetic and a mystery that the painting like the story holds close to his chest.”

For Gailani, however the journey has been since two years when Phil Growik, the project creator, spotted his art in Miami at Art Basel in December 2018 and booked him instantly for the project.

He hopes that a future art gallery event with all the painting in London will take place after the COIVD-19 pandemic ends.

Published by MX Publishing House UK, the book was created and curated by Phil Growick, edited by David Marcum and compiled by Steve Emecz.

On June 26, the family estate of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle (the original British author of Sherlock Holmes stories) launched the authenticated prints of all of the art in Global 2.

There will be a prize draw for the fans who attend and stand to win some prints and other merchandise. Redbubble, the art merchandise supplier, will have multiple items from T-shirts to tote bags, masks to notebooks of his art available to be shipped globally.

Phil Growick says ‘The Art of Sherlock Holmes – Global Edition 2’ has been a totally incredible experience for him. It is an inimitable interpretation of a truly unique Holmes story.

“It was the fourth in my series of Art of Sherlock Holmes books, and I was honoured to have 13 of the world’s most distinguished artists participate. I assigned one Sherlock Holmes short story to each artist and they created one piece of art encapsulating the essence of that story,” he explains.

Other than the Sultanate, the artists also came from Egypt, England, Finland, Morocco, Austria, Italy, Poland, Portugal, US, Belgium, Switzerland and Sweden.

“In one big, beautiful, coffee-table art book, you have 13 incomparable Holmes mysteries, and 13 amazing pieces of art,” says Growick.