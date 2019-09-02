Share data on science, technology, R&D: TRC

Muscat, Sept 2 – The Research Council (TRC) has called upon the various government, academic, private and civil society institutions to contribute data of science and technology and research and development. The data will be collected from September 1 to October 30 through focal points at these institutions and will be sent to the Unesco Institute for Statistics (UNESCO UIS). “Proper collection of the requested data will help attain transparent and accurate data that will reflect the real situation of R & D in Oman. Eventually, this will lead to improve the Sultanate’s indicators in the areas of research and development, and innovation,” Dr Sharifa bint Hamoud al Harthiyah, Director of the National Innovation Strategy at TRC, said.

“The data collection process is done with coordination and cooperation with both the National Competitiveness Office and the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), which is the Sultanate’s official data collection authority in Oman,” Dr Sharifa said. This data is part of the Global Innovation Index (GII), the Global Competitiveness Index and indicators of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2030. TRC will be organising an international workshop on the GII in October, in collaboration with the World Intellectual Property Organisation and Cornell University at the Institute of Oil and Gas (InstOG) at the Innovation Park Muscat (IPM).