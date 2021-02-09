Sharakah’s ‘Khazzan for SMEs Development’ programme concludes

In partnership with BP Oman, Sharakah (Funds for the Development of Youth Projects) held a graduation ceremony marking the conclusion of the fifth ‘Khazzan for SMEs Development’ programme, under the auspices of Asila bint Salim al Samsamiyah, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Investment Promotion.

The Khazzan for SMEs Development programme evaluated and assessed the business performance of 15 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) from around Oman, identifying their areas of improvement over a course of 12 months.

The SMEs selected included different industry sectors such as manufacturing, services, and trading.

Eng Yousuf bin Mohammed al Ojaili, President of BP Oman, commented: “Entrepreneurship is a key pillar in progressing our national economy and communities. Our partnership with Sharakah for the fifth year has allowed SMEs to strive closer towards the Sultanate’s vision of entrepreneurship development.”

Hani M al Zubair, Chairman of Sharakah further added: “I would like to congratulate bp Oman for receiving the Riyada Award for ‘Best Development Initiative’ in the Category of Entrepreneur Supporters. We at Sharakah celebrate our partnership with bp Oman in implementing the Khazzan for SME Development programme which has achieved great success through the continuous guidance and support of SMEs from all over the Sultanate. We look forward to many more years of this collaboration.”

Issa al Jahdhami, the founder of Innovative Educational Technology (IET) and a participant of the programme stated: “We are very thankful for the opportunity provided by bp Oman and Sharakah to participate in a programme which contributed greatly to my business’s performance.

The programme helped me learn how to overcome business obstacles and turn them into learning opportunities. The guidance and consultation efforts helped me understand how to efficiently run my business.”

