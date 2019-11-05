Sharakah launches 5th Khazzan for SMEs Development Programme

Sharakah, in partnership with BP Oman, is welcoming local small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to participate in the fifth edition of the ‘Khazzan for SMEs Development Programme’. The online registration will be open for one month during November 2019.

The programme was officially launched in the presence of Dinkar Kishor, Acting General Manager of Sharakah, Shaima al Lawati, Founder and Managing Director of Destination Sustainability, and the respective teams of Sharakah and Destination Sustainability.

Khazzan for SMEs Development is one of BP Oman’s Social Investment Programmes. It aims to evaluate the current performance of the selected SMEs, assess and identify areas for improvement and draw a structured plan for action to be taken over a period of 12-months.

Through this programme, Sharakah aims at helping entrepreneurs enhance their businesses performance commercially through identifying improvements in internal governance systems including financial management.

Destination Sustainability, a small local business that provides personalised consultancy in corporate sustainability and social responsibility in Oman, is partnering up with BP Oman and Sharakah to assist in reaching the programme’s desired milestones. Furthermore, Destination Sustainability will evaluate the outcomes of the programme through engaging with its stakeholders and partners to understand the impact experienced by them.

The evaluation will assist in providing recommendations on the way forward to increase the impact of the programme.

Khazzan for SMEs Development targets ten Omani SMEs that have been operating for one to one and a half years and are owned and managed by Omanis to apply through the online registration. These SMEs will be supported during the course of one year offering development and handholding services. The selection of the SMEs is based on certain criteria depending on the accuracy and authenticity of the information provided by these SMEs.

Dinkar Kishor, Acting GM of Sharakah commented: “We at Sharakah are grateful and proud of our partnership with BP Oman to implement this project. Over the last four years we have supported 86 projects. This programme had a positive impact in the community and motivated the SMEs to work harder towards improvement by applying best practices.”

Faris al Harthy, Senior Project Specialist, Sharakah, said: ‘’Ten SMEs will be selected to go through a comprehensive assessment by using Sharakah’s Business Performance Monitoring Tool (BPMT) which is a framework that evaluates each SME using 58 criteria that are classified into seven different categories of administration, communication, marketing and branding, finance, human resources, quality and policies. Operating SMEs from all governorates are invited to register in the programme using the online registration form at http://bp.Sharakah.om.’’

Related