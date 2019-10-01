Main 

Shabab Oman II returns home

Salalah: The Royal Navy of Oman’s Vessel (RNOV) Shabab Oman II returned Salalah Port in the Governorate of Dhofar on Tuesday as part of its international journey themed (Masts of Glory and Peace) for this year.

During its journey, the vessel anchored in 17 ports in 12 countries in Europe. The vessel took part in several naval festivals and international competitions during which the vessel achieved prestigious awards for the Sultanate.

An official reception will be organized on the occasion of the return of Shabab Oman II next Monday, October 7, 2019 at Sultan Qaboos Port. –ONA

 

