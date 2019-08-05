Shabab Oman II concludes its participation in Aarhus Maritime Festival

Aarhus: The Royal Navy of Oman’s vessel (RNOV) “Shabab Oman II” concluded its participation in the final long sailboat regatta of 2019, which was held in Aarhus, Denmark, from 1 to 4 August 2019.

The festival included many cultural and sporting events and activities, exchanging crews and crews parade in the city’s neighborhoods.

The RNOV “Shabab Oman II” also took part while departing the port in a maritime parade for ships participating in the festival, as a large crowd lined up for farewell.

Shabab Oman II leaves Port of Aarhus

This maritime festival is the last participation of the vessel this year as part of its participation in maritime festivals during its international journey to Europe themed (Masts of Glory and Peace) in which the ship won the International Friendship Award for the long sailboat regattas in 2019 and has been crowned with many international achievements.

On Sunday, the ship hosted a reception that was attended by the Honorary Consul of the Sultanate in the Kingdom of Denmark, the commanders of the participating ships, and the Organizing Committee of the Maritime Festival.

Shabab Oman II concludes its participation

The reception included a brief history of the vessel, its route since its departure from the Sultanate on 15 April, in addition to highlighting the cultural, economic and tourist potentials of the Sultanate. –ONA