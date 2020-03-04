SEZAD launches revamped website, eight e-services

The Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm launched on Wednesday its new website (www.duqm.gov.om) along with other eight new e-services on its digital portal, available on the website in addition to the E-services presented at SEZAD’s Mobile App.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ismail bin Ahmed al Balushi, CEO of the Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm (SEZAD) said, “Developing the website comes to keep pace with the rapid growth in the Zone and increasing interest of investors, and to provide all services presented by the One Stop Shop online in a bid to achieve an integrated digital transformation. These E-services have contributed to attract investment to the Zone and facilitate the accessibility to the services provided to investors and SEZAD’s customers online’’.

SEZAD also launched eight new services presented at (eoss.duqm.gov.om), which are Consultant Commitment (Pledge), Contractor Commitment (Pledge), Work Authorisation Permit, Work Completion Certificate, New Construction Permit, Renew Construction Permit, Amend Construction Permit and Addition Construction Permit.

In this regard, Mohammed bin Abdulmajeed al Hooti, Digital Transformation Manager at SEZAD, shed light to SEZAD’s plan towards digital transformation and related projects and its role to accelerate and develop the efficiency of all procedures as well as re-engineer them in line with the digital transformation strategy aimed at facilitating procedures for investors.

Al Hooti stated, “Via its digital portal, SEZAD presents a number of E-services including Land Usufruct application that has been launched recently, building permit, environment and social impacts studies, demarcation, land allocation via navigation systems, project elevation and site plan approval. Investors can log in into the services portal on their mobiles or via emails or electronic authentication by using smart cards represented in the ID card and residence card for non-Omanis living in the Sultanate.

During the occasion, features of the newly updated Mobile App “Duqm” were highlighted. Issa al Sumri, Software and System Analyst Section Head at SEZAD, explained, “This App helps its users to obtain required information about the services provided by SEZAD, a display of daily flights to and from Duqm, weather forecast and important daily news about Duqm, as well as reporting on incidents”.

Besides, the new edition of Duqm Tourist Map was launched as a guide for investors, tourists and residents of Duqm. Ahmed al Fazari and Najya al Hajri, GIS Specialists at SEZAD briefed the audience on the map, which demonstrates the master plan of the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, the location of the Zone in the world, the different projects within the Zone, Tourist Area, landmarks and archaeological sites in Duqm and distance between Duqm airport and projects’ sites.

Related