Several parts of Sultanate receive rain

Muscat: Several parts of the Sultanate on Sunday experienced rains of varying amounts as a result of local clouds. Moderate to heavy rains were reported in the wilayats of Ibri, Yanqul, Suhar, Al Rustaq, Al Buraimi and Al Hamra. Some roads were affected by heavy rainfall causing traffic disruptions.

According to the Met office, scattered rains and occasional thunder showers are predicted over the Hajar mountains and the surrounding areas as the formation of local clouds continues.

جريان الاودية بعبري