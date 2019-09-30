Local 

Several expatriates arrested for labour law violations

Muscat: A team of inspectors from the Ministry of Manpower arrested around 24 people, including 18 domestic workers from a number of sites from Muttrah, Bausher, and Amerat areas of Muscat.

Meanwhile, officials from Muscat Municipality raided an expatriate house in Greater Mutrah used for commercial tailoring activities. Around 26 sewing, packaging and ironing equipment were seized from them.

