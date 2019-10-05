Seven islands charm people

Barka: Al Sawadi village, located in the Wilayat of Barka, the Governorate of South Al Batinah, is one of the beautiful coastal villages in the Sultanate that attract visitors from all regions.

There are seven islands with rocky outcrops in Al Sawadi village, which can be reached by boats.

Al Sawadi Beach has gained fame among visitors from inside and outside the Sultanate, especially in times of summer holidays or national occasions where the place is crowded with citizens and residents who come to enjoy sand, calmness of waves and the beauty of the scenery of the seven islands.

Abdullah bin Ali al Khudori, a resident of Al Sawadi village, said, “I work as a guide and take visitors to these islands. I tell them about the islands and explain to them the wildlife there, including the migratory birds that land there. The villagers in Al Sawadi are mostly fishermen. I knew the fishermen who spend the night in the sea, and then come back loaded with fish like narrow-barred Spanish mackerel, Yellowfin Tuna, and Longtail Tuna. The coast of Al Sawadi is rich in these varieties like the rest of the coasts of the Sultanate. Al Sawadi is also a suitable place for breeding turtles.”

“Boat men that take visitors to the islands have never met with accidents over the past years because they are well aware of the capacity of passengers of their boats.”

Al Sawadi Beach’s mild weather and scenery encourage photographers. The visitors will find instruction signs to guide them to the village and its beautiful islands. — ONA

